Overview of the proposed method. Our framework is mainly constituted with two stages. In the initial stage, termed Frames Encoding, the ReferenceNet is deployed to extract features from the reference image and motion frames. Subsequently, during the Diffusion Process stage, a pretrained audio encoder processes the audio embedding. The facial region mask is integrated with multi-frame noise to govern the generation of facial imagery. This is followed by the employment of the Backbone Network to facilitate the denoising operation. Within the Backbone Network, two forms of attention mechanisms are applied: Reference-Attention and Audio-Attention. These mechanisms are essential for preserving the character's identity and modulating the character's movements, respectively. Additionally, Temporal Modules are utilized to manipulate the temporal dimension, and adjust the velocity of motion.