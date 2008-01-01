EMO: Emote Portrait Alive - Generating Expressive Portrait Videos with Audio2Video Diffusion Model under Weak Conditions

Linrui Tian, Qi Wang, Bang Zhang, Liefeng Bo
Institute for Intelligent Computing, Alibaba Group
Character: Audrey Kathleen Hepburn-Ruston
Vocal Source: Ed Sheeran - Perfect. Covered by Samantha Harvey

Character: AI Lady from SORA
Vocal Source: Where We Go From Here with OpenAI's Mira Murati

Abstract

We proposed EMO, an expressive audio-driven portrait-video generation framework. Input a single reference image and the vocal audio, e.g. talking and singing, our method can generate vocal avatar videos with expressive facial expressions, and various head poses, meanwhile, we can generate videos with any duration depending on the length of input video.

Method

Overview of the proposed method. Our framework is mainly constituted with two stages. In the initial stage, termed Frames Encoding, the ReferenceNet is deployed to extract features from the reference image and motion frames. Subsequently, during the Diffusion Process stage, a pretrained audio encoder processes the audio embedding. The facial region mask is integrated with multi-frame noise to govern the generation of facial imagery. This is followed by the employment of the Backbone Network to facilitate the denoising operation. Within the Backbone Network, two forms of attention mechanisms are applied: Reference-Attention and Audio-Attention. These mechanisms are essential for preserving the character's identity and modulating the character's movements, respectively. Additionally, Temporal Modules are utilized to manipulate the temporal dimension, and adjust the velocity of motion.

Various Generated Videos



Singing

Make Portrait Sing

Input a single character image and a vocal audio, such as singing, our method can generate vocal avatar videos with expressive facial expressions, and various head poses, meanwhile, we can generate videos with any duration depending on the length of input audio. Our method can also persist the characters' identifies in a long duration.

Character: AI Mona Lisa generated by dreamshaper XL
Vocal Source: Miley Cyrus - Flowers. Covered by YUQI

Character: AI Lady from SORA
Vocal Source: Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Different Language & Portrait Style

Our method supports songs in various languages and brings diverse portrait styles to life. It intuitively recognizes tonal variations in the audio, enabling the generation of dynamic, expression-rich avatars.

Character: AI Girl generated by ChilloutMix
Vocal Source: David Tao - Melody. Covered by NINGNING (mandarin)

Character: AI Ymir from AnyLora & Ymir Fritz Adult
Vocal Source: 『衝撃』Music Video【TVアニメ「進撃の巨人」The Final Season エンディングテーマ曲】 (Japanese)

Character: Leslie Cheung Kwok Wing
Vocal Source: Eason Chan - Unconditional. Covered by AI (Cantonese)

Character: AI girl generated by WildCardX-XL-Fusion
Vocal Source: JENNIE - SOLO. Cover by Aiana (Korean)

Rapid Rhythm

The driven avatar can keep up with fast-paced rhythms, guaranteeing that even the swiftest lyrics are synchronized with expressive and dynamic character animations.

Character: Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio
Vocal Source: EMINEM - GODZILLA (FT. JUICE WRLD) COVER

Character: KUN KUN
Vocal Source: Eminem - Rap God

Talking

Talking With Different Characters

Our approach is not limited to processing audio inputs from singing, it can also accommodate spoken audio in various languages. Additionally, our method has the capability to animate portraits from bygone eras, paintings, and both 3D models and AI generated content, infusing them with lifelike motion and realism.

Character: Audrey Kathleen Hepburn-Ruston
Vocal Source: Interview Clip

Character: AI Chloe: Detroit Become Human
Vocal Source: Interview Clip

Character: Mona Lisa
Vocal Source: Shakespeare's Monologue II As You Like It: Rosalind "Yes, one; and in this manner."

Character: AI Ymir from AnyLora & Ymir Fritz Adult
Vocal Source: NieR: Automata

Cross-Actor Performance

Explore the potential applications of our method, which enables the portraits of movie characters delivering monologues or performances in different languages and styles. we can expanding the possibilities of character portrayal in multilingual and multicultural contexts.

Character: Joaquin Rafael Phoenix - The Jocker - 《Jocker 2019》
Vocal Source: 《The Dark Knight》 2008

Character: SongWen Zhang - QiQiang Gao - 《The Knockout》
Vocal Source: Online courses for legal exams

Character: AI girl generated by xxmix_9realisticSDXL
Vocal Source: Videos published by itsjuli4.